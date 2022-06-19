American Trust Invests $469,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $7,537,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,292,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,156,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 1,014,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,705,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.55.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

