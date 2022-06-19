Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41,796 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. McDonough Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $5,557,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $6,482,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $270.73 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.73 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.99. The firm has a market cap of $278.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

