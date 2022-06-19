American Trust Acquires New Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

American Trust acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,237 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.10. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $65.66 and a 12 month high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

