American Trust Invests $471,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

American Trust purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,689,000 after purchasing an additional 969,280 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 29,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,115,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,049,000 after purchasing an additional 58,008 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

