American Trust Takes $2.08 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:V opened at $190.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $361.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
