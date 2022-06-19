Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Visa by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 51,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 29,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Visa stock opened at $190.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $361.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.
In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
