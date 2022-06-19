201 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 201 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
V has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
