Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,777 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.8% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 551,700 shares of company stock valued at $25,637,428. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,157.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,330.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,616.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

