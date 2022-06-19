Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Takes $359,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $270.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.73 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.86.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.