Doman Group LLC Takes $2.94 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000. Home Depot comprises 2.6% of Doman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $270.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.73 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

