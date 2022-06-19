Coral Products (LON:CRU) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.56

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.56 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.19). Coral Products shares last traded at GBX 16 ($0.19), with a volume of 58,816 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £13.34 million and a P/E ratio of 32.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. Coral Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

In other Coral Products news, insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £4,250 ($5,158.39).

Coral Products Company Profile (LON:CRU)

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, vacuum formed, fabricated products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also resells and distributes a range of trigger sprays and nozzles; and designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as operates as a trade molder for other U.K.

