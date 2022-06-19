Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.46

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and traded as low as $33.09. Wal-Mart de México shares last traded at $33.83, with a volume of 83,611 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

