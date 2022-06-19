Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.97

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and traded as low as $4.76. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 2,966 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIIBF. TD Securities decreased their target price on Dorel Industries from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dorel Industries from C$17.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks.

