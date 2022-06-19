Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,396,000 after purchasing an additional 72,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,453,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $217.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.41 and a 200-day moving average of $275.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

