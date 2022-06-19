Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.11% of Murphy Oil worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

MUR stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $35.18.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $89,266.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,576 shares of company stock worth $12,370,986. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.