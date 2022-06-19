Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.10% of Murphy USA worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $491,643.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 513,524 shares in the company, valued at $128,483,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,215.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,320.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,024 shares of company stock worth $18,243,264 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

MUSA stock opened at $219.95 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.56 and a 52 week high of $262.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $3.43. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUSA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

