Stephens Inc. AR Invests $4.83 Million in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 232,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.38% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KREF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 147,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 47,969 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 409.61, a current ratio of 409.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.66.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 54.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile (Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.