Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,668 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.01.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.30.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

