Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,618 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 63,309 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.77.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

