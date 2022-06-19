Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,661,000 after purchasing an additional 836,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,206,000 after purchasing an additional 390,111 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,766,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,366,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,315,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,318,000 after purchasing an additional 169,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $67.34 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

