Stephens Inc. AR Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after buying an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,087,000 after buying an additional 644,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after purchasing an additional 346,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

MO stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.08.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

