Stephens Inc. AR Sells 379 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after buying an additional 5,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,394,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,763,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,214,000 after buying an additional 2,366,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $57.24.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

