Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

NYSE LYB opened at $89.73 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

