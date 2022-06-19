iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 390.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,906,000 after purchasing an additional 753,354 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,641,000 after purchasing an additional 449,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,619,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,725,000 after purchasing an additional 412,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.58. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

