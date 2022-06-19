Stephens Inc. AR Buys 2,310 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.07% of Commerce Bancshares worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,766,000 after purchasing an additional 532,669 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,870,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,345,000 after acquiring an additional 344,336 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 375,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after acquiring an additional 281,073 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,951,000 after acquiring an additional 242,344 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBSH opened at $63.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day moving average is $69.66. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.85 per share, with a total value of $329,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,127.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

