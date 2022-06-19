Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJM opened at $122.22 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.28.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

