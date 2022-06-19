Stephens Inc. AR Has $5.80 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.55.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $178.25 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.33 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.23. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

