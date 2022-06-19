Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after buying an additional 421,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,154,000 after buying an additional 140,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,002,000 after buying an additional 122,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16,709.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after buying an additional 90,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $349.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $324.34 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

In other news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Redburn Partners began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $468.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

