Stephens Inc. AR Trims Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 849,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,984,000 after buying an additional 302,631 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after buying an additional 16,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after buying an additional 80,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGHG stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average is $72.29.

