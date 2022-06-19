iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,515.9% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 72,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,959 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 372,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 678.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,170,000 after acquiring an additional 188,820 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.07.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

