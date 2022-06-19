MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC cut its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at $84,432,330.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $249.75 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.38.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

