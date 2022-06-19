Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 262,234 Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) by 2,130.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,234 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.74% of Atreca worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 62.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Atreca alerts:

BCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Atreca from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

BCEL stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Atreca, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $9.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.13. On average, analysts anticipate that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Atreca (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.