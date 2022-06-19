Walleye Capital LLC Has $771,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 119.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,169,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,303,000 after buying an additional 178,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,083,000 after buying an additional 63,259 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,912,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 936,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,166,000 after buying an additional 185,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 39,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $1,630,826.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,983.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,622. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $43.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $58.34.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Super Micro Computer (Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.