Walleye Capital LLC Sells 76,673 Shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,673 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Pioneer Merger worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,325,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,075,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Merger by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 699,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 449,432 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Merger by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 629,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 425,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,839,000.

PACX stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

