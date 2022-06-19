Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,480 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AppLovin from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AppLovin from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.43.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 111.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 3.05.

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Profile (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.