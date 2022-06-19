Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $7.65 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

