Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 80,000 Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNRU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $303,000.

NASDAQ GDNRU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.27.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying and acquiring a business in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

