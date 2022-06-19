Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 5,173 Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,966,000.

Shares of TZPSU stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

