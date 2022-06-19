Walleye Capital LLC Invests $810,000 in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Uniti Group by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.
Uniti Group Profile (Get Rating)
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.