Walleye Capital LLC Invests $810,000 in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Uniti Group by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

