Walleye Capital LLC Invests $811,000 in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Lakeshore Acquisition I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter worth about $1,615,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at about $818,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAAA stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.91.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

