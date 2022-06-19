Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Markel were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Markel by 438.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,327 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Markel by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Markel by 76.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Markel by 734.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,798,000 after acquiring an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,282.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,375.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,318.26.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,525.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

