Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 14,265 M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,265 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MHO opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.90. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $69.22.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $860.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

