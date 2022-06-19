Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $896,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,478 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 7,055.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $3,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $144.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $136.49 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.