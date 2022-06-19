Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,979 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

TNDM opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.69. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 705.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and sold 22,607 shares valued at $1,829,208. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.