CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Holdings Raised by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,865 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.14% of CarParts.com worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 154,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 470,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 826,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRTS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

PRTS stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $412.01 million, a PE ratio of -69.27 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $166.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 536,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 13,275 shares of company stock worth $94,122 in the last 90 days. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

