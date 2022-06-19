Walleye Capital LLC Invests $905,000 in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,096,000 after purchasing an additional 587,681 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,116,000 after acquiring an additional 255,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,678,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,561,000 after acquiring an additional 100,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,040,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,901,000 after purchasing an additional 71,227 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $184,028.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,836,890.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $254,290.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 239,445 shares of company stock valued at $11,832,793 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSCC opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $85.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.64.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

