Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Semtech to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,776. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average is $69.98. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

