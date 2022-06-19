Walleye Capital LLC Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,127 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 83,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 38,605 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,697,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,047,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

In other news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $63,874.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $63,873.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,153.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,206 shares of company stock worth $680,044. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

ZUO opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.14.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

