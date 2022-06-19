Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of Biotech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $11,306,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 929,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 399,255 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 600,918 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $6,627,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:BIOT opened at $9.81 on Friday. Biotech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.