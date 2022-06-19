Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,547 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 57,867 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,042,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 515,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 316,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $5,558,220.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $54.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.28. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 294.89%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ITCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

